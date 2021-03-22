Stockholm (Reuters)

Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic shed tears during his return to the Swedish national team after a four-year absence to participate in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and he recounted how his son wanted not to leave the house to join the coach Jan Anderson’s squad.

The 39-year-old, who retired from the world after the European Championship in 2016, was affected by a question about the feelings of his sons Maximilian (14 years) and Vensen (12 years) about the decision to return to the national team and international competitions. Ibrahimovic told a press conference: “Vincent cried when I left.” To shed tears.

Sweden’s historic top scorer, with 62 goals in 116 games, said in a press interview in late 2020 that he wanted to end his departure from the national team, after which Anderson flew quickly to Milan to agree with the former captain to return. “Playing for the national team is the biggest thing that a footballer can achieve. The foot, and inside I thought I could help the national team and do something.

The striker expressed his respect for Anderson despite the disagreement with him in front of the media in the past, and continued, “Certainly it is not in my hands, and the desire of the player and the coach must be reconciled, and now I have had the opportunity to play for my country and accept that with pride, but I will not be happy only to join, but I want to achieve good results.” For the sake of the coach, the players and the country. If I do not achieve the desired results, then my presence does not mean anything here ».

Sweden faces home to Georgia in its first FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier on Thursday before visiting Kosovo three days later, and then plays a friendly against Estonia.