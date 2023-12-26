Ibrahimovic show, upside down on the beach in Miami (Instagram iamzlatanibrahimovic)

Ibrahimovic overhead kick, Zlatan show on the beach in Miami

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, recently appointed “Senior Advisor of the RedBird ownership” of Milan, spent Christmas on the beach in Miami. Gerry Cardinale's super consultant posted the video of a spectacular overhead kick on social media. “Still”, writes Ibra accompanying the images.

A stylistically perfect technical gesture from the Swedish champion present last Friday in the stands in Salerno – Milan's sad draw, with 2-2 against last-place Salernitana.

Ibrahimovic should not be there on Saturday 30 December, on the occasion of the Rossoneri's home match against Sassuolo, the last match of a 2023 full of lights and shadows for Milan.

