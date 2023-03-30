Let’s say that the “annoyance” – copyright of the Swedish coach Andersson – is not exactly a nuisance. No, the problem accused by Ibra in the retreat with Sweden is definitely something more than a nuisance, because he will force him to stop for at least 10-15 days.

Absence

—

It is in fact a muscle problem in his right thigh, which also took him out of the scene from the second match of the yellows played last Monday against Azerbaijan (while he had played just over a quarter of an hour in the previous outing with Belgium). From the Rossoneri club they let it be known that the problem is not serious, but that in any case Z will be evaluated from week to week. A logical management, after the very long absence of nine months. But if the speech would not have concerned the Champions League – Zlatan has not been included in the list for the knockout phase – it has instead a value in the league, where the Swede could give concrete help in the context of an attack that these time is a lot of effort.