Ibrahimovic: Zero profits for Cirooo in 2023

Senior advisor of Milan and ready to dive into the transfer market for the Rossoneri and yet not a champion of investments, at least as far as the remuneration of its members is concerned.



We are talking about the former Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic who chairs the investment vehicle Cirooo, based in Milan, of which he controls 58% and in which seven years ago took on board other shareholders each with 14% That Marco Verratti (midfielder for Al-Arabi and the Italian national team), Salvatore Sirigu (goalkeeper of Fatih Karagümrük and with the Italian national team, European champion in 2021) and Maxwell Scherrer Cabelino Andrade, known simply as Maxwell, Brazilian sports director and former footballer, defender, current assistant sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain.

Cirooo who has a net worth of 1.2 million euros and debts of 5 millionhas so far invested 6.2 million euros in the Carlyle Strategic Partners IV fund, having committed to buy shares up to a value of 8 million dollars.

However, the investment did not generate any profit in 2023 and the four partners decided a few days ago at the meeting to to postpone the loss of approximately 50 thousand euros.