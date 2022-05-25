Towards a new 2.5 million contract

Despite being 41 years old and having some physical problems, Zlatan Ibrahimovic he doesn’t want to leave football. Nor does Milan.

The Swedish bomber, after the party for the unexpected Rossoneri championship, will undergo arthroscopic surgery in the next few days. left kneewhich gave him several problems due to the wear caused by many years at the highest competitive levels.

“If I am well, that with Sassuolo will not have been my last match,” said Ibra, who is negotiating a further contract renewal with Milan: 2.5 million euros for another year with the Rossoneri shirt, with the dream of reaching far in the Champions League as well.

