Dubai Media announced the appointment of Ibrahim Shukrallah as Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm newspaper. This comes within the framework of Dubai Media’s development plans aimed at injecting new blood that contributes to achieving its strategic goals and future aspirations. Shukrallah was chosen in recognition of his extensive and distinguished experience in the field of media and journalism, as he held many leadership positions in a number of ministries and well-known media institutions. Since 2022, he has been working as Director of the Government Communication Department at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated, stressed that the appointment of Ibrahim Shukrallah reflects the leadership’s keenness to provide young Emiratis with the opportunity to contribute to the development of the media sector in Dubai and advance it to new horizons. He said: “Ibrahim Shukrallah embodies a model of distinguished Emirati youth and has extensive professional experience in media work. We are confident that he will add value to the Emarat Al Youm team and will contribute with his extensive experience in providing news content befitting the newspaper and enhancing its position as a reliable source of news and analysis that reflects the pulse of Emirati society and its aspirations.” He pointed out that the decision reflects Dubai Media Incorporated’s commitment to developing media content and presenting it in innovative ways.

Ibrahim Shukrallah began his career in the media as a correspondent for the newspaper “Emarat Al Youm” in 2010, and rose through the ranks, later becoming Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the newspaper “Emirates 24/7” and the website “Dubai Post”. He also held several positions at the Emirates News Agency (WAM), including Head of the Foreign Languages ​​News Department, Acting Editor-in-Chief, and Head of the English Language News Department. He also held the position of Director of the Government Communication Office at the General Authority for Pensions and Social Security. He has many opinion articles published in the international magazine “Newsweek”, the regional newspaper “Arab News”, and the newspapers “Gulf News” and “Khaleej Times”.

During his career, Shukrallah has supervised the coverage of many important events witnessed by the UAE and the world, most notably the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to China and Indonesia, the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, to the country, in addition to the visits of many world leaders to the United Arab Emirates, and other prominent global events. He has a long record of awards and honors, as he received the title of “Third Best Manager” at the annual ceremony of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for the year 2023, in addition to honoring his department as the best advanced department in the ministry. He also received the Media Excellence Award from Dubai – the “Outstanding New Employee” category, and received the “Exceeded Expectations” rating for the years 2018, 2020, and 2021 as Head of the Foreign and English Language News Departments at the Emirates News Agency (WAM), and many others.

It is noteworthy that Shukrallah holds a Master of Arts in Media, Culture and Communication from New York University in the United States of America, a Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resources from the Higher Colleges of Technology, and graduated from the “Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Scholarship for Higher Education” program at New York University Abu Dhabi.