Monday, January 17, 2022
Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, former Malian president ousted in coup, dies

January 16, 2022
Former President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who died this Sunday (16), in a photo from 2019.| Photo: EFE/EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

Former President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, died on Sunday (16) in the city of Bamako, capital of the African country. He was 76 years old.

The cause of death was not reported. A note of condolence published on the official profile of the Malian presidency on Twitter only mentions that Ibrahim Keita died “after a long illness”.

The former president ruled the country from 2013 until August 2020, when he was deposed during a military coup.


