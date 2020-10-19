Ibrahim Ali Khan was younger when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor married. Both Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan attended the wedding. Everyone has seen Sara’s photo from the wedding of both, but now Ibrahim’s photo has surfaced. In the photo, Ibrahim is seen standing behind Saif and Kareena. During this time, Ibrahim’s expression fans are very much liked.

Ibrahim is wearing a sherwani and a turban on his head. Seeing Ibrahim, it is known that when the photo was clicked, he did not know that he was also being captured in the camera.

Please tell that Ibrahim loves acting like sister Sarah. He used to make many funny videos on Tiktok. Fans also liked his videos. All are waiting for his Bollywood debut after Ibrahim’s videos. A few days ago Sara was asked about her brother’s Bollywood entry, he said, “Ibrahim wants to come to Bollywood, but first he will complete his studies. Only then can he think of becoming a professional actor.

Sara had told about the brother that he would first go abroad to study the film, then decide when to enter him.

Pregnant Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump, shares photo, Pregnancy Glow on face

Sara was again asked if she would launch her brother, she said, ‘I don’t know if I will launch her or not. This may be an option, but the film career is quite large. By the way, Ibrahim is excited to get into films.

In an interview, Ibrahim had said about sister Sara, “There is a difference of about 5 years between us, but we love each other very much and live the moment openly. We are also friends of each other. ‘