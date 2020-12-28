Ever since Actress Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut, she has not looked back. In his two-year film career, he has established himself well. Sara Ali Khan has a very good bonding with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress has spoken on Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut with our partner ETimes.

Praising Ibrahim Ali Khan’s sense of humor, Sara Ali Khan said, ‘His humor is very good. My only advice to him is that he has to become an all-rounder. I think movies are a good business and he will be lucky when he comes into this world. And if he needs advice about acting or anyone else, there are many big actors and stars in my family who are more experienced than me.



Sara Ali Khan further said, ‘I do not think that my status has come yet, so that I give tips to anyone, but I will definitely say that it is necessary to experience different things in life. Whether it is education, whether it is traveling, whether it is talking or observing people, which is very important. Apart from parents, there are many more who will tell him what to do. ‘

Talking about Sara Ali Khan’s workfront, her film ‘Coolie No. 1’ has been released recently. Varun Dhawan has been seen with him in this film. She is currently shooting for director Anand L Rai’s film ‘Atrangi Ray’. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will also be seen with him in this film.

Is Ibrahim’s message for Sara Ali Khan upset over questioning in drug chat case?