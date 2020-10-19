Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan are going to welcome their second child soon. Saif and Kareena are very active on social media with their son Taimur Ali Khan (Taimur). At the same time, Ibrahim Ali Khan was younger when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor married.

Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan were both small in their Abbu’s wedding. Saif Ali Khan’s wedding photo is becoming quite viral. In which Ibrahim’s photo has been revealed. In the photo, Ibrahim is seen standing behind Saif and Kareena. During this time, Ibrahim’s expression fans are very much liked.

Talking about Ibrahim, he is wearing a sherwani and a turban on his head. Seeing Ibrahim, it is known that when the photo was being clicked, he did not know that he was also being captured in the camera. Let me tell you, Ibrahim loves acting like sister Sara.

After Ibrahim’s videos come, everyone is waiting for his Bollywood debut. A few days ago Sara was asked about her brother’s Bollywood entry, then she said, Ibrahim wants to come to Bollywood, but first he will complete his studies. Only then can he think of becoming a professional actor.