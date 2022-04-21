Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Emirates Journalists Association organized a lecture entitled “Travel Culture” for Emirati journalist and traveler Ibrahim Al-Dhali, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, as part of its program “Ramadan Evenings” sponsored by “Etisalat”, attended by Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Journalists Association, a number of board members, media professionals and journalist writers specializing in tourism. and travel.

Ibrahim Al-Dhuhli, founder and editor-in-chief of “Asfar”, the first magazine specialized in travel and tourism in the UAE, said that travel is culture, science, knowledge, and knowledge, and called for searching for countries before going to them and reading about them to gain time, save money and enjoy the trip.

Al-Thahli, who during his visits to about 170 countries around the world was able to take notes and enhance his culture with many knowledge and experiences, pointed out that the tourism industry in the UAE has achieved qualitative leaps in the past years, due to the interest of the wise leadership in the UAE to develop infrastructure, facilities and facilities and to promote sustainable tourism development It is among the best infrastructure in the world.

Al-Dhuhli added: We must admit that the Corona pandemic has changed the parameters of travel, and this gives us a great incentive to revive domestic tourism and learn about the wonderful heritage and natural landmarks embraced by the countries of the Arab Gulf region, and to make sure to attract global tourism to our countries.

Al-Dhuhli said: The UAE has assumed an advanced position, not in regional tourism and on the global tourism map as well, and unlike many countries, the growth of the local tourism sector relied mainly on local investments, as huge investments were employed in tourism infrastructure, by the two sectors Both public and private.

Al-Dhuhli stressed the need to pay attention to the teaching of tourism culture in the school curricula, and to form a cadre of citizen tour guides to provide correct information about the UAE, its civilization and history to visitors from all over the world.

Al-Dhuhli received awards and certificates of appreciation from inside and outside the country, the latest of which was honoring the “First Travelers Forum” from Prince Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of the Qassim region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.