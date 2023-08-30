Ibrahim Afellay takes his first steps in the coaching profession this season. The 37-year-old former midfielder of PSV and FC Barcelona, ​​among others, has been appointed assistant coach of Feyenoord under 18, as can be read on the club website of the Rotterdammers.

Afellay will be the right-hand man of Robin van Persie, who is head coach of the youth team together with Brian Pinas. Afellay and Van Persie are no strangers to each other: the two regularly played together in the Dutch national team in the past. Last season, Afellay already did a short internship in the youth of Feyenoord, but now the former international has been permanently appointed as a youth coach.

With Feyenoord under 18, Afellay and Van Persie are preparing for the Youth League, in which the team from Rotterdam can participate because of the national title won. In addition, the team plays in the O18 Division 1 of the KNVB. See also MDR staff council makes mood against director election

53 international matches

Afellay ended his career in 2020 after returning to PSV. Since then, the ex-midfielder, who is working on obtaining his trainer’s diploma, was mainly in the picture as an analyst at the NOS. He joins every week Studio Football.

Afellay made his debut for PSV in 2004 and left for FC Barcelona after a successful period. Partly due to injuries, he did not break through there definitively. The 53-time international also played for Schalke 04, Olympiakos and Stoke City.

Program premier league season 2023-2024

View the complete Eredivisie program for the 2023-2024 season here, including all results. View the standings here.

Listen to all our football podcasts here





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Germany arrests 25 right-wing extremists who may have wanted to commit a coup

Watch all videos about Dutch football here