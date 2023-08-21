Instituto Brasileiro de Cidadania filed a petition against the company after suspension of promotional tickets

A Ibrahim (Instituto Brasileiro de Cidadania) filed a public civil action requesting the judicial blocking of the accounts of the 123Milesafter the company suspended the issuance of promotional tickets purchased by platform customers.

The purpose of the petition, filed on Sunday (20.Aug.2023) at the 1st Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro, is to guarantee the payment of indemnities to consumers and “future executions to be perpetrated”.

In a statement sent to Power360Gabriel de Britto Silva, legal director of Ibraci, says that “the claim that the cause of cancellations was due to economic and market factors is fragile” is that “does not generate exclusion of civil liability for 123Milhas”.

He also requested the refund, with interest and monetary correction, of the amount paid by consumers for flight services and flexible packages that will not be provided.

The institution also requests that 123Milhas be condemned to pay compensation for individual pain and suffering, the amount of which must be determined by the Court.

If the request is denied, as it is an action for collective moral damage, Britto suggests that the compensation be returned to the FDDD (Fund for the Defense of Diffuse Rights).

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

123Milhas announced on Friday (18.Aug) the temporary suspension of issuing tickets for a promotional line with departures scheduled from September to December 2023. Customers who purchased will receive a voucher from the travel agency.

Cancellation applies to tickets and packages of the PROMO plan, with flexible dates and prices below the market.

“Due to the persistence of adverse market circumstances, beyond our control, the PROMO line has been temporarily suspended and we will not issue tickets with scheduled departure from September to December 2023”wrote the travel company in announcement.

In the text, 123Milhas warned that customers who purchased tickets or packages for the suspended period will receive “the amounts paid in full (…) in vouchers plus monetary restatement of 150% of the CDI, above inflation and market interest, for the purchase of any tickets, hotels and packages on 123milhas”.

On the same day, the Ministry of Tourism informed that it will investigate the temporary suspension of the issuance of promotional tickets announced on Friday (18.Aug.2023) by 123Milhas.

In note jointly with the Ministry of Justice released on Saturday (19.Aug.2023), the folder states that it considers “serious” the agency’s announcement and which triggered the Senacon (National Consumer Secretariat) to assess the case.

On Sunday (20.Aug), the president of the CPI of the Financial Pyramids, deputy Aureo Ribeiro (Solidariedade-RJ) stated that the owners of the company 123Milhas will be summoned due to the cancellation of travel packages on the Promo line –whose dates are flexible– with departures expected from September to December 2023.