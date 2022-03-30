Sweden lost the playoffs and will not go to Qatar: Zlatan reflects on his future and is torn. The title in the Rossoneri could be the perfect exit from the scene. He said so too …

For his usual canons, he was rather shy: “The future? I hope to keep going as long as I am healthy and able to contribute ”. Close your eyes for a moment and pretend you don’t know who we’re talking about. Here: do they sound like words “from Ibra”? There is no need to go around it: the defeat of his Sweden, folded by Poland under the blows of the other great sage Lewandowski and Zielinski, was a strong and painful blow. A blow that requires reflections of such vast scope that probably, in the heat of the moment, Zlatan did not feel like going beyond the words of the occasion.

How many reflections – “I hope”. “Health”. “Possible contribution”. There is a lot of caution in the sentences spoken on Chorzow’s bad night. In the heat, after a bitter disappointment, there can be no God Zlatan, no roaring lions, no other zlatanate. They will probably arrive, because if there is one thing that Ibra first learned, and then taught all his disciples, it is the strength to get up after a fall. Even if it is ruinous. In his case, however, Sweden’s farewell to the World Cup implies many other things. It is not a simple “it will be for the next one”, because the World Cup that will arrive after Qatar – 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico – will not be there. And there won’t even be at Euro 2024, even if he has never set limits on (divine) providence. Ibra was aiming for the World Cup using it as a sort of elixir of immortality. Feeding on the adrenaline given by the greatest planetary competition to be able to live it – as a protagonist, of course – at 41 years of age. See also World Cup, ex aequo victory for Brignone and Huetter in the Garmisch super-G

Reduced salary – If Sweden had won in Poland, any doubts would have been brushed aside. Z would continue to play next season as well. But now? Well, now begins the phase of evaluations in the depths of the soul and – above all – of the muscles. There is time to think about it a little, but it’s not that much. It will be necessary to clarify the ideas within a few weeks because then, eventually, there is a contract with Milan to be renewed. One thing must be clarified immediately: the ball is all in his hands, because Milan have already made it clear that they are willing to extend the relationship for another season (under the conditions of the Rossoneri club, of course, or with a decidedly reduced salary compared to the current one). It will therefore be the person concerned who will have to understand how to move. And if on the one hand, without the World Cup, a fundamental part is missing, on the other one cannot fail to remember his most recent words. Things like this: “I feel a little panic at the prospect of quitting gambling. For sure I will continue as long as possible, as long as I can get results but being good on the pitch, without suffering. ” Or: “The future has yet to be written, I don’t make plans and let’s see what happens. Do not withdraw and then say that I could have continued, because I would regret it for the rest of my life. I want to play as long as possible. The reality is that I will play until I see someone better than me, so I still play ”. Or again: “I don’t give up until I win with Milan”. See also The volunteers save him from certain death and he decides to repay them with the biggest and sweetest gift in the world

Circle closing? – These are all statements made in the last month. So fresh. So pay attention to the last one: I don’t give up until I win with the Rossoneri. Here it is, the most likely possible interpretation at this moment. That is: if the World Cup with Sweden was a first, powerful career watershed – or rather, end of career -, the possible championship (but who knows that the Italian Cup may not be worth it too …) is the second. And the last one too. Retiring as a winner is a sign of great strength, courage and maturity, and for Zlatan the Scudetto with Milan would mean the closing of a circle that began with his adventure-bis in January 2020: I returned, I took you by the hand, I have made him return to the Champions League and I accompanied you to victory in the championship. After that, in the midst of all his reflections, those of a physical nature will also count a lot. This has not been a great season for him – euphemism -, stopped several times, and quite long, by various troubles. He’s still back from a series of appearances in which he only put together a few minutes. Even last night in Poland, where coach Andersson, despite the goal of getting the game back on its feet, only entered him at minute number 80. See also Agronomist Castelli: "Uefa parameters respected. But in January we will suffer again ..."

March 30, 2022 (change March 30, 2022 | 11:16)

