The fears have become reality but, considering the nature of the trouble, it’s not that there were high hopes for a different ending. The fact is that Milan, after the forfeit of the last hour before leaving for Turin, loses Ibrahimovic for (at least) two more games. No Genoa and above all no Italian Cup derby. That is the challenge in which, for various reasons, there would have been more need for him, even if with a precarious athletic condition.

Bad percentage

In fact, bad news filtered from Milanello today. Left knee overstrain – the latest woe in a long seasonal list of problems – requires (at least) about ten days of treatment. So, in the best of hypotheses, we will see Zlatan in Rome with Lazio on April 24, but it is clear that it is no longer advisable to say anything about his return. So far the Swede has missed 16 of the 41 games played by AC Milan due to physical problems, equal to 39 per cent of the Rossoneri commitments. As for the other injured players (all struggling with muscle fatigue), good news for Rebic and Castillejo, who did the entire session today as a group. Bennacer trained separately, but he too should be able to enter the squad list for Genoa (Friday night at San Siro). Still working in the gym for Romagnoli (adductor inflammation), it is difficult to think of his presence against the Ligurians.