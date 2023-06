In this episode of Che Domenica the verdicts of the last day of the championship, between the Europa League and salvation. But also Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s farewell to football, the latest on the Champions League final between City and Inter and Formula 1 with the seventh round of the World Cup won by Max Verstappen. In the studio the deputy director of the Gazzetta, Andrea Di Caro with Michela Cuppini.