Overload. Tendinopathy. Inflammation. What do these physical problems have in common? Simple: none of these are produced by a traumatic event. These are things behind which there is wear, excessive use of one’s body, perhaps an inadequate posture. And, as in the case of Ibrahimovic, a suffering also linked to the age, which is felt despite Zlatan being impeccable in the application and in the seriousness put into daily work. The unofficial reports that arrive from Milanello are always the same: the first to arrive, the last to leave, with hours and hours of additional activity for this man who, as Pioli says, “has to live with his ailments”.