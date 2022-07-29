The Swede gave a show in a live Instagram, also joking with Donnarumma: “Naso do not get upset that so many look at us”

Ten words to make the news. Give a title: “When do I retire? Never. If I retire, football dies.” Zlatan Ibrahimovic thus responds to a fan during a live Instagram, while he is on vacation in Sardinia. In front of him, on the horizon, sea and beach, while in the foreground there is a sanitary instrument applied to the left knee. Ibra is continuing his rehabilitation after the operation. In the meantime, and it’s not the first time, he has been entertaining his fans. What he calls “believers”.

with gigio – At one point Ibra accepted the invitation of Gigio Donnarumma, who was leaving Japan after his summer tour with PSG. Smiles, jokes, laughter, a few jokes. Zlatan called him “big nose” and invited him to relax. “There are too many people watching us, don’t worry Gigio, don’t get upset”. The two said goodbye with the promise to meet again soon, perhaps as opponents. Ibra was one of the most representative players of PSG, he wrote important pages and scored goals in bursts. Now it’s up to Donnarumma to impose himself. See also Diana Romero, one step away from winning a medal in the Boxing World Cup

padel – A “Padel Zenter” near Milan. Ibra will open a sports center in Segrate. The attacker announced it on Instagram on Monday 25 July, specifying the opening year: 2023. So now we’re here. The structure will also occupy a part of the Centroparco, the large area between via San Rocco and the hamlet of Redecesio. The center will have 11 courts, 4 of which are indoor.

July 29, 2022 (change July 29, 2022 | 17:37)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Ibra #show #retire #Football #die