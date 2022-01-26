The problem with the tendon accused in the last match against Juve had fueled doubts and questions: “What did Ibra do? Will he play the derby? Is it a serious and insignificant problem?”. Optimism filters through Milanello. The Swede had a personalized training session today. He underwent the usual therapies and checks by the medical staff, but without encountering any concern on the part of the latter. Nor from him. Translated: there is nothing serious behind the inflammation.

The Achilles tendon had already given him problems in mid-September, after the goal scored at home against Lazio. Six away matches between the league and the Champions League. With Juve, in the last match before the break, he came out after 28 ‘to make room for Giroud, also blaming the San Siro lawn. Pioli told it after the match: “Zlatan felt pain in his tendon, he gives responsibility to the pitch, which is very hard. I hope he will recover in the next few days”.

The feeling is that Zlatan can return for the derby on February 5th. Tomorrow he will carry out more detailed checks to understand when to return to the group and how. He is 40 years old, he must be managed, every little problem must be monitored in the most detailed way possible, but optimism filters over his condition. Calm. So far he has scored 8 goals in 19 games, all in the league. He started in 11 of the last 12 Serie A games, remaining on the bench only in the success against Roma (he entered 12 ‘from the end). Despite his age, he doesn’t want to stop. In the last interview with L’Equipe he said that usually, at 40, “you are at home, you light a cigar and look back with satisfaction on your career”. Well, not him: “I’m not ready to smoke that cigar yet.” He wants to play and score. He is aiming for the World Cup in Qatar with Sweden – engaged in the playoffs – and the Scudetto with Milan, the second in the Rossoneri after that of 2011. No stopping.