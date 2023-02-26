Here the list is long because the two Milanese players fought over many. There was a period in which, for budgetary reasons (read capital gains: a word now “banned” from football dictionaries…) players were exchanged with advantages which, however, belonged above all to Berlusconi and Galliani (they took from their cousins ​​Seedorf, Pirlo and Simic just to give three examples of key elements to obtain many successes), but the heavy operations by one team and then concluded by the other are different. Ibrahimovic is perhaps the best known: in 2006 Zlatan had decided to leave Juventus after the outbreak of calciopoli and Milan were only waiting for the positive outcome of the Champions League preliminary match against Red Star to present the right offer. Inter played in advance and closed the deal by winning the Swedish champion.