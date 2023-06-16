Only the farewell post was missing, and finally here it is, with a photo of his big feet in full view and some words to remember his career. Ibrahimovic said goodbye to football at the age of 41 on the last day against Verona, without playing. Through a post on Instagram, he briefly retraced his story in football, from the Rosengard ghetto in Sweden to his beloved Milan.

Lion

—

These are Ibra’s words: “It started with a dream. A dream that turned from impossible to possible. I was born in Malmo. Grew up in Amsterdam. Became wiser in Turin. Became a lion in Barcelona. Grew up in Milan, then I had new perspectives in Paris. It gained strength in Manchester and I had fun in Los Angeles. And then I finally found peace in my new homeland, in Milan. And the legacy I hope to leave behind is all new Zlatans made by me. All those who have the heart of a lion. All those who have fire burning in their eyes. All those who truly understand that impossible is nothing. Thanks for everything”. The last dedication for Mino Raiola, the historic agent of the Swede who died on April 30, 2022: “Mino, we did it! The race is over. It was a fantastic journey. I miss you”.