The management will be the one – classic for cases like this – of day-to-day monitoring. Day by day Ibra, with the Rossoneri world hoping to see him among the squads for the derby on 5/6 February, after the break. The trouble itself is not serious, but sneaky: an inflammation of the Achilles tendon of the right leg, which took him off the scene last night after 28 minutes of Juve. Not even the time to make some spark with Chiellini. A sharp pain that did not give him first respite and then escape. “Zlatan blamed the pitch, which is hard – said Pioli after the match -. I hope he can recover in the next few days “.

Uncertain times – See also Cristiano Ronaldo and his captain's armband cannot with the Wolves An understandable but not excessive anxiety filters through Milanello. Indeed, at the bottom there is a moderate optimism to be able to get him back in time for Inter, even if with problems like this it is very difficult to establish a timing. Unlike a muscle injury, it is difficult to accurately predict the course of a tendon inflammation. That is why we will carry out daily assessments. At the moment, in fact, no instrumental examinations or specialist visits are scheduled. At least, neither today nor tomorrow, or in the context of the two days of freedom given by Pioli to the team (resumption of training on Wednesday). The situation will then be reassessed the day after tomorrow, based on his condition: if the pain persisted without showing signs of abating, then he would move on to diagnostics with instruments.

Long list – This is the eleventh medical event that Zlatan has to account for since returning to Milan. Many, in two years. Nothing was missing. A long list that started in the second half of the 2019-20 season with flu plus calf fatigue (one missed match), followed by a right calf injury (two missed games). In the 2020-21 season we have Covid (four games), an injury to the left hamstring followed by a hemorrhagic suffusion of the left calf (eleven games), an injury to the adductor of the left leg (four games), a resentment in the calf left (two games) and a sprained left knee that made him end the season prematurely and forced him to have surgery, with heavy repercussions on the current season (five games missed in all). Then, a yarrow tendinopathy in the left leg (six games), an overload in the left knee (one game) and the current trouble, which for once hit the right leg. Total matches missed due to physical problems in twenty-four months: 36.

