The Swede hadn’t played since the Scudetto match against Sassuolo on 22 May: “I suffered a lot, but now I’m back”

After a long recovery from a knee injury, Zlatan Ibrahimovic finally returns to play in the Milan shirt. The 41-year-old Swedish striker made his seasonal debut coming on for Olivier Giroud in the 73rd minute of the match against Atalanta.

Ibrahimovic’s last match dates back even 280 days, on May 22, 2022 in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo in the match that gave Milan the Scudetto. Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest AC Milan player to play in the top flight (41 years and 146 days) in the three-point-to-win era: he surpassed Alessandro Costacura (41 years and 25 days).

Come back in — The Swede spoke to Dazn and Sky like this: “I missed this stadium a lot, the fans give me strength and adrenaline. Without the help of the fans it would be difficult, but I feel good. It’s been a year and two months since I feel how I feel today. I’m glad I’m back doing what I know how to do. I felt free today.” Then the curtain between him and Ambrosini in Dazn. The midfielder, Zlatan’s former partner, sent a message after Monza: “You seemed very free in your movements,” he wrote. See also Italbasket closes by beating Great Britain (in mourning). On Sunday in Berlin eighth with Serbia

Suffering — Zlatan continues: “I’ve suffered a lot in the last six months. I wanted to help at all costs and I couldn’t stay on the pitch. I understood that when you’re not well you can’t help the team, I tried in every way. I could have done I had this intervention even earlier, but I made a promise to the coach. I told him I would help the team and in the end we won. I’ve never suffered so much as I suffered for the Milan Scudetto. It was a difficult year.”

Leao — He concludes: “Each training session I improve more and more, and I’ve only done three. Imagine how I can stay with a dozen. I miss playing, if I’m good I’m still the best. I said I would blow up San Siro, and so it was . I’m not part of the past, but of the present. I want to give my colleagues a hard time. I think I can play the whole game, not the last five minutes. Anyone who thinks so, then goes home.” Finally, on Leao’s renewal: “I lowered my salary to give it to him”, joked Zlatan, who then grimaced when asked whether it was done or not. A look that smacks of “let’s see, not yet…”. See also Genoa, Ekuban in the sights of Besiktas

February 26, 2023 (change February 26, 2023 | 23:30)

