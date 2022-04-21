Differentiated training for the Swede, who was trying to recover in time for Lazio. Personalized session also for Rebic, which will be evaluated day by day

Still out of action. Barring twists and turns, Ibra will also have to skip the match against Lazio on Sunday due to the usual knee problems. Even today the Swede worked separately and left the Rossoneri sports center before training began. Zlatan, who returned in early March after an Achilles tendon injury, played just half an hour in four games before stopping again, this time for other problems. He has missed the last three matches against Turin, Genoa and Inter.

Out – Now he will also miss the match against Lazio, to which he had scored in the first leg on his return to the field, in a stadium with which he has always had a feeling (see the great goal against Roma in 2005, when he overtook Kuffour with a heel strike before electrocute Pelizzoli of power). Ibra scored only one goal in 2022. So far he has played in 23 games, scored 8 goals and served two assists (1,098 minutes played). He missed 17 races due to injury, between the Achilles tendon and the knee. Unless there are last-minute miracles, they will become 18. he is continuing the treatment of his left knee, hoping to recover for the match against Fiorentina on the weekend of May 1st.

Rebic – Another question mark is Ante Rebic, in his worst season with the Rossoneri in terms of goals (3) and games played (25). The instrumental tests carried out on Wednesday gave negative results, but the “pain” in the knee – accused on the bench during the match against Inter in the Italian Cup – continues to give problems to the Croatian, who worked separately today. Situation to monitor. Obviously ko with Lazio Florenzi (he will still have it for at least two weeks) and Kjaer (season over). Romagnoli is recovered instead. On Wednesday he played 90 minutes in the friendly against Audace (9-0, hat-trick for the Serbian baby Lazetic) and will be available to Pioli.

April 21, 2022 (change April 21, 2022 | 17:35)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Ibra #work #today #Fiorentina #sights