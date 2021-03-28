The forward of the Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic signaled at the end of Sweden’s triumph in Pristina against Kosovo (0-3) that he was satisfied with his role as an assistant and that he does not need to score goals.

“I told them I don’t need to score goals, I already did mine. I help my teammates to do so, so they get closer to my record”, declared to the Swedish channel C More “Ibra”, alluding to his status as a historic Swedish scorer with 62 points.

Two games after his return to the national team, after retiring five years ago, Ibrahimovic said he felt “much better” and more attuned to his peers.

“The more days go by, the better I know them, on and off the field. Today the game worked well in general, not just me and Isak,” he said, referring to his companion in attack.

Compared to the previous encounter, a tight win against Georgia (1-0), “Ibra” spoke of a “good performance”, with the team more solid and capable of creating more scoring opportunities.

Ibrahimovic offered to play in next week’s friendly against Estonia and he stressed that he is with the selection to “squeeze myself to the maximum”, because he wants to be treated “the same as the rest”, regardless of his age.

“He can help in any way he wants. It’s great to have him on the pitch,” said the Swedish coach. Jan “Janne” Andersson, “very satisfied” with the game, although he believes that the victory should have been more extensive.