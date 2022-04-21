Appointment with the company at the end of the month for the renewal. The new owner could also benefit from having Zlatan as a testimonial player, but not with the current salary
Zlatan Ibrahimovic still feels that of Venice: after the goal in the lagoon he was celebrated for having scored the 80th opponent of his career, considering Europe that counts, a record shared with only Cristiano Ronaldo. On the same occasion Ibra became able to score in official matches in the top tournaments for twenty-three calendar years, a continuity that in the past had only belonged to Francesco Totti and Ryan Giggs.
