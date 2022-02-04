Hope has faded with the passing of days, like a punctured balloon that deflates over time, until it becomes unusable. Even if Pioli has not yet released the squad list – which will arrive tomorrow morning – there are no longer any doubts: Ibrahimovic will miss the derby. Completely. Not even an appearance on the bench, perhaps useful in the final minutes of the game in case of a result in the balance.

Extraordinary for Giroud

–

Zlatan at San Siro will only go there as a spectator because the inflammation in the Achilles tendon not only has not gone away, but has not even subsided. The course is similar to that of the previous time, same diagnosis but different leg, with Zlatan who had remained stationary for a month. At this point it seems to exclude the presence of the Swede again next Wednesday in the Italian Cup against Lazio. It means overtime for Giroud, since medical problems are also involving Rebic. Weeks go by, months go by, and the infirmary continues to be the biggest worry in the Rossoneri’s home.