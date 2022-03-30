The arrival of Zlatan served to restore courage, and goals, to a lost group. Now the Devil, thanks to the Swede, can fly even without him. But the best average goal remains his …

Ibra-addiction. How many times have we said it. And how many we have written. Then the concept began to be less central to the thinking of the Rossoneri world. Until it crumbles. Is there anyone who could define Milan dependent on Ibrahimovic right now?

Totem – It was a path of growth and maturation. Zlatan arrived two years ago and found a child terrified by what was happening beyond the gates of Milanello. He took him by the hand, when it wasn’t enough if he put it on his shoulders, and taught him to walk the world out there with confidence. He weaned him, and it was exactly what Milan had asked him for and exactly what he wanted to give to Milan. In many forms: goals, washing of the head, 110 percent training, speeches in the locker room. Addiction to Ibra was all of this and at a certain point the Rossoneri world realized it was able to detach itself from his totem. There was a moment when the bulk of his mission finally seemed accomplished. A questionable date, for heaven’s sake, but the victory in Bergamo last October, a robust and sumptuous 3-2 against a direct competitor for the Champions League, conveyed the feeling of a circle that was closing. See also Barcelona find the new sponsor in Spotify, but lose the CEO along the way

The other ways of scoring – Zlatan wasn’t there, struggling with the first of two seasonal Achilles tendon inflammations, yet the Devil was great even without him. It wasn’t the first time this happened, but it was probably the definitive certification. Unlike previous times, Ibra wasn’t even on the sidelines, because he was celebrating his first 40 years in Milan. It was a sign, indeed a signal: but then, without dad Zlatan, it is possible. On the other hand, the signs of a gradually more and more “de-zlatanized” Milan were already there since last season. In April 2021, 16 Rossoneri players were able to find the way to the goal when the Swede was not available. In short, a team capable of making up for the absence of its pack leader both in practical terms, on the field, and in a mental key.

What averages – He was an excellent teacher, Zlatan. He passed on his belief, his manic professionalism in training, he grew a large brood of kids and, of course, he enjoyed scoring. The Ibra-bis have so far recorded, since their arrival in January 2020, a total of 36 goals in 59 appearances, or an average of one goal every 125 minutes. In line with its usual medium-sized monstre. A crazy impact especially in the first half between January and May 2020, with 11 goals: the second best AC Milan scorer with half a season available. Last year he finished in front of everyone at 17 and this year, when he began to form a long list of physical problems (we are 15 missed matches between cups and the championship), Milan found themselves free from addiction in their comparisons. Perfect timing. Even in the current season, however, the contribution was not lacking: 8 goals, one every 135 minutes, which make him once again the Rossoneri with the best average goal of all. See also The FC Barcelona prepares the first three exits of the summer

March 30 – 7:05 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Ibraaddiction #years #Milan #healed #heres