The feeling was born about five years ago. And now it’s also become an on-set collaboration. Aurelio De Laurentiis has always respected the footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic but then he was also fascinated by the man when he met him at dinner in California, with his family, at the time when Ibra was playing for Los Angeles Galaxi. The film producer thought of taking him to Naples at the end of 2019 and there have been various interpretations on that story. In fact, the Swedish center forward preferred to return to Milan.

However, Ibra signed a contract for De Laurentiis a couple of months ago. And yesterday the photos posted by the film producer himself explained what was behind that signed agreement: the footballer’s participation on the set in “Vita da Carlo-2”. The striker co-starred with Carlo Verdone, director and star of the second series about his life, which Paramount + will broadcast on its platform next year. “A giant who is already a great actor” commented the president of Napoli on twitter. And in the social comments of the fans there are still those who regret Ibra in blue, even now that the athlete has been out for a long time. Proving that the character fascinates, beyond age. Because today’s Napoli has nothing to envy to other teams.