Who knows if, in the end, he will leave his home in Florence, a villa with a garden not far from the center, and continue his career elsewhere. Of course, what seems certain is that wherever the future takes him, Dusan Vlahovic will continue to be the same boy who in recent years, in Florence, has never departed from his rules. First of all: privacy. Vlahovic, who loves walking downtown and often meets him in the most fashionable shops, is always available for photos and autographs, but when he closes the door of his private house, he shows very little.

FIORENTINA AND THE GYM – We know that he has a passion for steak – and obviously with the “Fiorentina” it has only increased -, that he loves going to restaurants no more than a couple of times a month and physical care is a priority for him. He trains a lot dry, heals the upper body with dozens of abs while on the legs he favors speed. He always loves to move – he often comes to training on a scooter – and when he is at home, between PC and TV series, he has a lot of fun with Fantasy Football, which he does with friends.

ALWAYS OWNER – Obviously, he becomes the owner, and since the fans know this they often write to him on social networks: “They write to me more than the girls,” said Vlahovic amused. When it comes to girlfriends, Dusan never got out of balance, while he did a lot more on his idols: Ibra in football, Jovetic when he was a kid (and then he rented his house) and Michael Jordan. Special note also for Cesare Prandelli: “Nobody did for me what he did”. He likes to watch Moto Gp, while Formula One doesn’t interest him and dreams of becoming a dad. First, however, there is only football: “” With the desire to never give up. This I learned by watching Ibra and this is how I want to become. ” He asked Zlatan for an autographed shirt and so he did with other champions he met in his career, not surprisingly, between shoes and jackets, at his home there is also a section dedicated to the shirts that he shares with his family.

