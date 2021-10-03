At the party organized by his partner Helena, which began late on Sunday evening, also a very special gift

The surprise party organized in Milan by her partner Helena began shortly after 11pm on Sunday. The clue? Not exactly invisible: a huge 40 on the facade of the building that houses the chosen hotel, in the Repubblica area, composed with the lights of the rooms. With the usual certainty: “I still feel the strongest of all, it’s not time to think about quitting.” At the age of 40, Zlatan Ibrahimovic looks ahead and sees only football being played: “When I return I’ll be scary, I want to blow 80,000 people”, he promised in an interview with Milan TV.

The guests – Shortly after midnight, returning from the victory in Bergamo, Milan coach Stefano Pioli reached the Hyatt hotel – location of the party – as well as some players: among the very first the goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Theo Hernandez and Pierre Kalulu. But the club was also present with a symbol, as well as a manager, Paolo Maldini, who did not want to miss the toast with Ibra. Outside, despite the hour, about twenty onlookers, who were able to intercept the arrival – among others – of the Genoa goalkeeper, Salvatore Sirigu.

WHAT A PARTY – While waiting to recover from the problem with the tendon that keeps him in the pits, the birthday celebrations have reserved more than a twist. First the cake with toast in Milanello, then the surprise party on the terrace of a hotel in the center of Milan. The family dinner – mother Jurka and brother Aleksandar were also present – was followed by the party: about fifty friends, companions and ex, from Gattuso to Pogba, from Donnarumma to Verratti, Cassano, Galliani and Moggi. The celebrations were obviously joined by Milan teammates, Pioli and the managers on their return from Bergamo. And Zlatan, who in the afternoon had tried to amaze the fans by posting the photo of the Ferrari SF90 Spider he gave himself on social media, was left speechless: this time the best goal was the dearest ones.

