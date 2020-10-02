IBPS Exams 2020: Institute of Banking Personal Selection (IBPS) has postponed the recruitment exams to be held in October 2020 for certain posts. While the exams for some posts will be according to the predetermined schedule. The IBPS has issued a notice on its official website ibps.in stating that the Officer Scale-1 Main Examination to be held on October 18 and the Office Assistant Recruitment Examination on October 31 have been postponed.

The notice also states that the online single exam for recruitment to the posts of Officer Scale-II and Officer Scale-III will be done according to its fixed schedule (October 18, 2020).

Read full notice click here

This is not the first time IBPS has postponed the exam for IBPS RRB. Earlier the first week of September, the IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination 2020 was also postponed, which was scheduled for 12 and 13 September 2020. A day later the institute withdrew the notice of postponement and stated that the examination would be conducted as per schedule schedule.

The new date for the postponed examinations will be announced later on the IBPS website. Candidates have been advised to keep visiting the website from time to time.