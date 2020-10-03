IBPS PO Prelims 2020: IBPS PO Recruitment Preliminary Exam 2020 has started on Saturday (3 October 2020). It is being held on 3, 10, and 11 October 2020 in various examination centers across the country.

This examination is being conducted for the recruitment of 1417 Probationary Officers (POs). The IBPS PO Main Exam will be conducted on November 28 for the candidates who qualify the IBPS PO Preliminary Examination. The result of the main examination will be released in December.

Interviews will be conducted in January – February 2021 for the candidates who are also successful in the IBPS PO Main Examination. After this, the appointment letter can be issued in April.

In view of the corona epidemic across the country, IBPS has issued important guidelines for the safety of the candidates appearing in the upcoming examinations.

IBPS Exam Guidelines:

1- Candidates have to report to the examination center within their designated time slot. Candidates have to report at the examination center 15 days before the start of the reporting time.

2- Candidates can take these things with them- Masks, gloves, parshi water bottle, own hand sanitizer (small bottle), a simple pen and examination related documents like call letter, photo ID card etc.

3- If there is a writer with a candidate then the author form should be well photographed and signed.

4- Candidates must also follow social distance.

5- Candidates have to have Arogya Setu App on their mobile.