IBPS Clerk Notification 2020: Institute of Banking and Personal Selection (IBPS) has fired 1557 recruitments (IBPS CRP Clerks X recruitment) to the post of clerk. These recruits are vacant in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank. Posts will be made. The last date for online application is 23 September 2020. The online prelims exam will be held on 4th, 12th, 13th of December. The main exam will be held on January 24, 2021. The provisional allotment list will be released on 1 April 2021.
Read here 10 special things related to IBPS clerk recruitment
1. Age Limit
Minimum – 20 years and maximum – 28 years. That is, the candidate should not be born before 02.09.1992 and after 01.09.2000.
SC and ST category will get five years relaxation in age and OBC three years.
2. Educational Qualification – Graduation in any stream or subject.
The state for which the candidate is applying should write and speak the local language there.
Knowledge of working on computer Candidate should have Certificate / Diploma / Degree in Computer Operation / Language. OR Should have taught Computer / IT subject in 10th / College / Institute.
3. Select
The first will be the prelims exam. Those who have passed the prelims exam will be called for the main exam. The final merit list will be made on the basis of performance in the main exam.
4. Exam Pattern
5. There will be negative marking in both the prelims and main exams. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
6. Important Dates
Last date for online application – 23 September 2020.
Last date for online payment – 23 September 2020
Call letter of pre exam training – will be able to download from 17 November 2020.
Pre Exam Training – 23 November to 28 November
You will be able to download the call letter of prelims exam – from 18 November 2020.
Online Prelims Exam – 5, 12 and 13 December 2020
Prelims exam result – 31 December 2020
You can download the online main exam call letter from January 12.
Online Main Exam – 24 January 2021
Provisional Allotment – 1 April 2021
7. Application fees
For SC / ST / PWBD / EXSM category – Rs 175 /
For all other classes – Rs 850
Payment will be through online mode. One can pay the fees by debit card, credit card, internet banking, mobile wallet.
8. Interested candidates scan and keep these things before applying –
– Photo – (4.5cm × 3.5cm)
– signature
– Left hand thumb impression
– Hand written declaration
– Candidates should have their email ID.
Click here to see ibps clerk 2020 notification
9. Where many vacancies, total posts of clerk – 1557 posts
Andhra Pradesh – 10 posts
Arunachal Pradesh – 1 Post
Assam – 16 posts
Bihar – 76 posts
Chandigarh – 6 posts
Chhattisgarh – 7 posts
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu – 4 posts
Delhi (NCT) – 67 posts.
Goa – 17 posts.
Gujarat 119 Post
Haryana – 35 posts
HP – 40 posts
Jammu and Kashmir – 5 posts
Jharkhand – 55 Posts
Karnataka – 29 posts
Kerala – 32 Posts
Lakshadweep – 2 posts
MP – 75 posts
Maharashtra – 334
Manipur – 2 posts
Meghalaya – 1 Post
Mizoram – 1 Post
Nagaland – 5 posts
Odisha – 43 posts
Puducherry – 3 posts
Punjab – 136 posts
Rajasthan – 48 posts
Sikkim – 1 Post
Tamil Nadu – 77 posts
Telangana -20 posts
Tripura – 11 posts
UP – 136 posts
Uttarakhand – 18 posts
West Bengal – 125 Posts
To apply online click here
10. How to apply
Go to the IBPS website www.ibps.in and click on the link “CRP Clerks” appearing on the homepage. When the new page opens, click on the link “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP-Clerks (CRP-Clerks-X)”. Then click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION”. Register After this, after the provisional registration number and password is created, complete the further application process.
.
Leave a Reply