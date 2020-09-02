IBPS Clerk Notification 2020: Institute of Banking and Personal Selection (IBPS) has fired 1557 recruitments (IBPS CRP Clerks X recruitment) to the post of clerk. These recruits are vacant in Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank. Posts will be made. The last date for online application is 23 September 2020. The online prelims exam will be held on 4th, 12th, 13th of December. The main exam will be held on January 24, 2021. The provisional allotment list will be released on 1 April 2021.

1. Age Limit

Minimum – 20 years and maximum – 28 years. That is, the candidate should not be born before 02.09.1992 and after 01.09.2000.

SC and ST category will get five years relaxation in age and OBC three years.

2. Educational Qualification – Graduation in any stream or subject.

The state for which the candidate is applying should write and speak the local language there.

Knowledge of working on computer Candidate should have Certificate / Diploma / Degree in Computer Operation / Language. OR Should have taught Computer / IT subject in 10th / College / Institute.

3. Select

The first will be the prelims exam. Those who have passed the prelims exam will be called for the main exam. The final merit list will be made on the basis of performance in the main exam.

4. Exam Pattern

5. There will be negative marking in both the prelims and main exams. 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

6. Important Dates

Last date for online application – 23 September 2020.

Last date for online payment – 23 September 2020

Call letter of pre exam training – will be able to download from 17 November 2020.

Pre Exam Training – 23 November to 28 November

You will be able to download the call letter of prelims exam – from 18 November 2020.

Online Prelims Exam – 5, 12 and 13 December 2020

Prelims exam result – 31 December 2020

You can download the online main exam call letter from January 12.

Online Main Exam – 24 January 2021

Provisional Allotment – 1 April 2021

7. Application fees

For SC / ST / PWBD / EXSM category – Rs 175 /

For all other classes – Rs 850

Payment will be through online mode. One can pay the fees by debit card, credit card, internet banking, mobile wallet.

8. Interested candidates scan and keep these things before applying –

– Photo – (4.5cm × 3.5cm)

– signature

– Left hand thumb impression

– Hand written declaration

– Candidates should have their email ID.

9. Where many vacancies, total posts of clerk – 1557 posts

Andhra Pradesh – 10 posts

Arunachal Pradesh – 1 Post

Assam – 16 posts

Bihar – 76 posts

Chandigarh – 6 posts

Chhattisgarh – 7 posts

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu – 4 posts

Delhi (NCT) – 67 posts.

Goa – 17 posts.

Gujarat 119 Post

Haryana – 35 posts

HP – 40 posts

Jammu and Kashmir – 5 posts

Jharkhand – 55 Posts

Karnataka – 29 posts

Kerala – 32 Posts

Lakshadweep – 2 posts

MP – 75 posts

Maharashtra – 334

Manipur – 2 posts

Meghalaya – 1 Post

Mizoram – 1 Post

Nagaland – 5 posts

Odisha – 43 posts

Puducherry – 3 posts

Punjab – 136 posts

Rajasthan – 48 posts

Sikkim – 1 Post

Tamil Nadu – 77 posts

Telangana -20 posts

Tripura – 11 posts

UP – 136 posts

Uttarakhand – 18 posts

West Bengal – 125 Posts

10. How to apply

Go to the IBPS website www.ibps.in and click on the link “CRP Clerks” appearing on the homepage. When the new page opens, click on the link “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP-Clerks (CRP-Clerks-X)”. Then click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION”. Register After this, after the provisional registration number and password is created, complete the further application process.