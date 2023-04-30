The Brazilian Institute of Petroleum and Gas (IBP), which represents companies in the oil & gas sector, published a note in support of the Minister of Mines and Energy (MME), Alexandre Silveira, for “defending exploratory activity and seeking a solution to the concession of drilling license in Foz do Amazonas”.

On Friday, the 28th, the former senator told the sector portal EPBR having “took the liberty” of calling the president of the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), Rodrigo Agostinho, to consider the matter.

The environmental agency would have a technical opinion contrary to the issue of the license by Petrobras. The final decision rests with the mayor.

The IBP argues that the Brazilian oil and gas industry operates with “the highest safety standards, always acting preventively in identifying risks and mitigating any potential impacts on the environment”.

The institute also says that the drilling of wells in the exploratory phase is “safe and carried out in accordance with all the technical and safety requirements demanded by regulatory, inspection and environmental bodies”.