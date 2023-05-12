After falling, the Ibovespa changed direction and rose above 108 thousand points this Friday morning, the 12th, amid the acceleration of Petrobras shares, mainly. The papers react positively to the profit presented by the company in the first quarter and the billionaire payment of dividends to shareholders.

The increase in the Bovespa Index is moderate due to the lack of definition of stock exchanges in New York, in the face of fears of recession, and in the midst of the IPCA in April stronger than the median of estimates.

“It’s bad because it came bigger than expected. For me, it follows the idea of ​​inflation that should not have a sudden deceleration this year. But, it does not change the perception for Selic, that it may start to fall at some point in 2023”, ponders Marco Noernberg, variable income leader at Manchester Investimentos.

With the increase, the Bovespa Index tries to go to a seventh session followed by gains, and to a third consecutive week of appreciation. Until 11:24 am, gains in the period were 3.31%.

For Bruno Takeo, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos, it was not just the IPCA that came above the median, there was a worsening of the cores and service inflation, which is more resilient. This is bad, ”he assesses. “However, the results should not change the idea of ​​the Selic falling later this year, but may postpone the start to the end of 2023, for example”, completes Takeo.

Most 12-month IPCA and core metrics continue to cool down, despite some advances at the margin. The IPCA decelerated to 0.61% in April, after 0.71% in March, but surpassed the median of 0.55% in the Projeções Broadcast survey (from 0.43% to 0.65%). The data accumulates 4.18% (from 4.65%), still above the target of 3.25% for 2023. At the same time, the diffusion indicator, which measures how much the increase in prices is spread, was 66 % in April, from 59.9% in March, according to calculations by Terra Investimentos.

After instability, oil prices rise, reinforcing the gains of Petrobras shares, which react much more to the company’s balance sheet released yesterday after the closing of the B3.

Petrobras earned R$38.1 billion between January and March, the first quarter under the new Lula government. Influenced by the 7% drop in the price of oil on the international market, the result is 14.4% lower than a year ago, when the company began to benefit from the skyrocketing price of a barrel with the war in Ukraine. The board of directors of the state-owned company also approved the distribution of R$ 24.7 billion.

At 11:30 am, the Ibovespa rose 0.32%, to 108,607.09 points. “Here, it follows more the moderate exterior due to the fear of recession. It has a positive point, which is Petrobras’ balance sheet, which helps to hold the Index”, completes Noernberg, from Manchester.

For Takeo, from Ouro Preto, in addition to Petrobras’ balance sheet, the company’s “valuation” is attractive, as well as that of banks, which helps to stimulate Ibovespa gains.

Petrobras PN advanced at 3.03% and ON had 4.09%. Vale tested high of 0.06%. Already the shares of large banks reduced the fall, with some looking to rise.