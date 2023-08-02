Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/01/2023 – 17:53 Share

On a day of caution abroad as well, with weaker data on the economy in the United States, China and the euro zone, the Ibovespa came close to the lower limit of 120 thousand points, at the lows of the day, amid noises on Petrobras’ pricing policy after President Lula’s meeting with the state-owned company, Jean Paul Prates. In the end, with Prates’ denial of the attempt to interfere in the company’s pricing policy, both Petrobras shares and the Ibovespa showed more comfortable losses – in a session in which they had a strong correlation. At the close, the Ibovespa dropped 0.57% to 121,248.39 points, between a low of 120,153.62 and a high of 121,944.64 points, corresponding to the opening level.

Financial turnover in the first session of August was BRL 23.2 billion, slightly above the recent average. In the week, the Ibovespa advances 0.88%, with a gain of 10.49% in the year. After Petrobras’ ON yielded more than 4% at the worst moment of the day, the stock ended the session down 2.10%, with the PN down 1.64%. The day was also negative for Vale (ON -1.39%) and for the metal sector, with the exception of Gerdau Metalúrgica (PN stable at closing), as well as for another important segment in the index, banking, with the exception of Itaú (PN +0.31%) and Santander (Unit +0.25%).

At the negative end of the Ibovespa, Sabesp (-4.13%), the day after the São Paulo government announced the privatization of the company, ahead of the losses of Arezzo (-3.28%), Fleury (-1. 86%) and Via (-1.85%) in the session, in addition to Banco do Brasil (-1.72%), Pão de Açúcar (-1.64%) and the two shares of Petrobras. On the opposite side, Iguatemi (+2.47%), Magazine Luiza (+2.39%) and Petz (+2.14%).

“The Ibovespa dropped a lot today due to Vale and Petrobras. In Vale, due to ore prices and some issues related to China, a large consumer of commodities. At Petrobras, despite the change in the dividend policy having been well received, there is concern about the gap in the price of fuel sold by the company, which has grown and increases the pressure for readjustment”, says Bruno Burth, operator of the variable income table at Legend Investments.

Still in the beginning of the afternoon, after the meeting with Lula, the president of Petrobras told Broadcast that the rumors that he would increase, between today and tomorrow, the prices of fuels, and that he would have gone back at the request of the President of the Republic, with whom he met in the morning, alongside all the company’s directors and other authorities, reports journalist Denise Luna from Rio.

“Furthermore, the market appears to be more neutral, waiting for the Copom decision tomorrow, with a base scenario for a cut of 25 basis points, which should not do much for the price if it comes to pass. Recently, the market has shown itself to be open to the possibility of a half-point decline. If it comes in half, it can be positive for risk appetite, and 0.75 percentage points even more”, adds Burth, from Legend. On the other hand, if the Copom goes against the consensus expectation and maintains the Selic tomorrow, the reaction tends to be negative, observes the operator.

Abroad, the first session of August, since the morning, was marked by a “predominantly negative tone, with a fall in stock markets and commodities, a stronger dollar and a mixed movement in interest rates in central economies”, observes in a note to Guide Investimentos, also highlighting the “stretched price level of the main stock indexes in the US”, with the broad benchmark of New York, the S&P 500, converging to a new historical high.

Today, in a session in which caution prevailed regarding the latest US economic data, the main indices there closed between a slight gain of 0.20% (Dow Jones) and losses of 0.27% (S&P 500) and 0.43% (Nasdaq).

The Asian and European sessions, in turn, were affected by readings on industrial activity indices in China and the euro zone, respectively. In China, in contraction – that is, below the threshold of 50 -, Caixin’s PMI touched the lowest level in six months, while, in the euro zone, the industrial activity index in July was the lowest in 38 months, points out a Guide.

“The PMIs came in weaker in China and in the euro zone, pulling commodities such as ore and oil down – remembering that Vale and Petrobras have a very relevant weight in the Ibovespa index. To complete, negative statements, that the price of gasoline and diesel should not be raised for now, which contributes to increase the gap with international prices”, says João Vítor Freitas, analyst at Toro Investimentos.

On the other hand, as a background, “since the beginning of the year, there has been less talk of inflation and more of unemployment, a clear sign of a slowdown in the world: the environment is challenging for both developing and central economies. ”, says Davi Lelis, partner at Valor Investimentos.

According to the Jolts report – one of the metrics on labor turnover in the US market closely monitored by the Federal Reserve -, published today by the US Department of Labor, the number of jobs that remained open in the country fell to 9.582 million in June. The result was below the expectation of analysts consulted by FactSet, of 9.8 million vacancies. The number for May, in turn, was revised downwards from 9.824 million to 9.616 million.