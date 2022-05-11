By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s main stock index rose sharply on Wednesday as a positive day for commodities boosted local assets as investors weighed the impacts of new U.S. and Brazilian inflation figures on policy. currency of both countries.

The shares of Vale, Petrobras and steel companies supported the index. Companies in the health sector were a negative highlight at the other end.

At 12:15 (Brasília time), the Ibovespa rose 2.02%, to 105,191.76 points, after four consecutive falls. The financial volume was 9.3 billion reais.

US consumer prices slowed in April to 0.3%, up from 1.2% in March, but came in slightly above estimates of 0.2%, based on a Reuters poll of economists. Analysts highlighted higher-than-expected cores – calculations that consider only some prices of the total data in an attempt to form a trend in inflation.

The major stock indices in New York operated without common direction.

In Brazil, the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) also slowed down last month, to 1.06%, compared to 1.62% in March, according to the IBGE, although above the market estimate of 1%. The rate was the highest for April in 26% years.

The chief economist at Banco Fibra, Cristiano Oliveira, says that despite being above expectations, the US data cores decelerated, which maintains the Federal Reserve’s current flight plan for the cycle of high interest rates. “It is suggesting that monetary policy may stop at neutral (referring to real interest rates) or not go much further into contractionary terrain.”

Regarding Brazil, Oliveira says that the prospect of raising the Selic by 0.5 percentage point in June is also maintained, even though future interest rates are on the rise with the market placing more premium after upward revisions to 2022 inflation and the recent increase in the price of diesel by Petrobras.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON soared 5%, after iron ore jumped 5.3% in Dalian with investors more optimistic about the recovery in demand at mills, even with the lockdowns against Covid-19 in China limiting economic activity. USIMINAS PNA advanced 4.3% and steel companies in general rose sharply after sharp drops the day before due to expectations of a cut in the rebar Import Tax.

– PETROBRAS PN gained 4% and ON increased 5.4% as Brent crude rose more than 4% on demand fears related to Russia. In the morning, Bento Albuquerque’s resignation as Minister of Mines and Energy was announced. Adolfo Sachsida was appointed to the position. PETRORIO climbed 5.9% and 3R PETROLEUM ON grew 5.4%.

– TELEFÔNICA BRASIL fell 2.7%, after the net profit of the owner of Vivo fell 20.4% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier, pressured by the financial result.

– QUALICORP ON plummeted 7.7%, after the health plan company’s net income decreased 35.3% from January to March, with a decline in revenues and higher provisions for delinquency. The company said it is studying a debt issue in 1.7 billion reais. Healthcare stocks were generally negative, with SULAMERICA UNIT down 2.7% before releasing a financial statement at night and REDE D’OR ON yielding 3.2%.

– CVC BRASIL ON lost 2.3%, after the company’s losses more than doubled in the three months ended in March, despite having registered a strong increase in revenues in the first quarter. A worsening in financial lines pressured the results of the tourism group.

– GOL PN rose 2.8% after controlling shareholders of the airline and Colombian Avianca announced the creation of a new aviation group, called Abra, which will exercise control over both companies. Rival AZUL PN rose 2%.