SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The São Paulo stock exchange showed some weakness in the first deals this Wednesday, even after the Ibovespa retreated more than 2% the day before, while financial agents await the outcome of a monetary policy meeting in the United States, in particular the signals about the Federal Reserve’s next steps.

Balance sheets of companies such as Gerdau, Klabin, Iguatemi, Carrefour Brasil, among others, known between the end of Tuesday and the morning of this Wednesday, also occupy the attention, while the end of the day reserves the decision of the Brazilian Central Bank.

At 10:07 am, the Ibovespa fell 0.17%, to 101,754.24 points.

At the same time, the Ibovespa futures contract with the shortest maturity, on June 14, advanced 0.28%, to 103,190 points.

