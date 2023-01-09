By Paula Arend Laier

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa index showed weakness on Monday, while financial agents still echo the Bolsonarist attacks in Brasília on Sunday, when coup groups left a trail of destruction on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

At 11:14 am, the Ibovespa fell 0.39%, to 108,536.88 points. At its worst, it reached 108,134.33 points. At the maximum, 109,237.66 points. The financial volume amounted to 3.4 billion reais.

On the eve, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded and destroyed the buildings of the Planalto Palace, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the National Congress in Brasília.

Still on Sunday, after the attacks on the Three Powers, Lula decreed federal intervention in the public security of the Federal District and, in the early hours of this Monday, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, ordered the removal of the governor of the DF for 90 days, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB).

In the view of José Tovar, executive president of Truxt Investimentos, the images may scare foreign investors initially, but the effect on the market tends to be limited, as political leaders condemned the episodes, which also did not have a political leadership behind them.

“The vandalism and destruction of public property is deplorable… It was a bad chapter in the political history of Brazil”, stated Tovar. “But I don’t think the market will give it much importance, if it stops there, as I hope”, said the president of Truxt, which has 16 billion reais in assets under management.

Operators await the opening of the North American exchanges (11:30 am, Brasilia time) to assess the real impact of the episodes on the Brazilian market. In New York, stock futures showed a positive sign.

For JPMorgan strategists, the market’s negative reaction should be short-term. “It was more a media event than anything else”, they said, noting, however, that it is necessary to observe whether these attacks will arise again and what their intensity will be.

They added that Sunday’s protests were centered in Brasilia and that “it is essential that they do not spread on a large scale to other states or that they do not cause a ripple effect such as a truck drivers’ strike.”

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN rose 0.51%, to 23.86 reais, while PETROBRAS ON appreciated 1.04%, to 27.19 reais, on a day of sharp rise in oil prices abroad. The company had to beef up security at its refineries in a precautionary measure after receiving threats to attack facilities including its Reduc and Repar refineries, two company executives told Reuters later on Sunday. In the sector, PRIO ON advanced 2.22% and 3R PETROLEUM ON gained 1.03%.

– VALE ON increased 0.05% to 92.39 reais, despite the decline in iron ore futures contracts on the Dalian and Singapore exchanges, after China’s state planner promised to increase efforts to regulate iron ore prices. steel ingredient and crack down on “malicious” price speculation.

– HAPVIDA ON fell 4.03%, 4.53 reais, after another downgrade of recommendation – this time Bradesco BBI cut the share rating to ‘neutral’ and reduced the target price from 9.50 to 6.50 reais, citing among the reasons a more cautious view towards the margins. Last week, JPMorgan had cut the health group’s stock recommendation.

– CYRELA ON lost 2.55%, at 13.36 reais, amid the general decline of real estate securities on the Ibovespa, with EZTEC ON ,EZTC3.SA> down 3.77% and MRV ON down 3 .05%. The sector index on the B3, which also includes shares in shopping center companies and stocks that are not on the Ibovespa, dropped 2.02%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN declined 0.52%, to 25.10 reais, while BRADESCO PN fell 2.02%, to 14.27 reais, and BANCO DO BRASIL ON showed a decrease of 0.91%, to 34.73 reais.

– GAFISA ON, which is not on the Ibovespa, fell 5.87%, to 21.65 reais, after the Justice of the State of São Paulo annulled last week’s decision and allowed the company’s private capital increase. The operation of 78 million reais had been announced in November and approved on the last 3rd, at 5.89 per share.