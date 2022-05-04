By Andre Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s main stock index rose on Wednesday, soaring along with Wall Street after U.S. central bank governor Jerome Powell said the institution is not actively considering a 0.75-point rise. interest rate to hold down inflation.

The Federal Reserve (Fed), as expected, raised the basic interest rate by 0.5 percentage point and indicated the beginning of the reduction of its bond portfolio next month.

Investors still expect the Central Bank in Brazil to raise the Selic rate by 1 percentage point this evening and for signs of when the BC will end the cycle of monetary tightening.

Petrobras was the biggest positive contribution to the index, in the wake of the rise in oil prices and amid expectations of results. Vale and meatpackers fell at the opposite end.

The Ibovespa rose 1.7%, to 108,343.74 points, after three consecutive lows. The financial turnover of the session was 25.6 billion reais.

The index had been falling earlier, almost zeroing 2022 gains, but turned to the positive with Powell’s speech.

“It was a more ‘dovish’ speech than the market was expecting. Given the high level of inflation, the market thought the Fed could come up with a 75-point hike at some meeting down the road. And for now, he’s ruled that out,” said Welliam Wang, head of equity at AZ Quest.

We remain very cautious on the stock market, he said, judging that it is difficult for the Fed to rein in inflation without triggering a recession, although the recent slump in equities could limit the intensity of the impact on the market. Even so, said the manager, “in the short term, there is this more liquid environment, a little less harsh”.

Stocks, in general, benefit from less intense rises in interest rates, because monetary tightening takes away liquidity from markets and increases the cost of capital for companies.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN soared 6%, with a rise of almost 5% in Brent oil, after the European Union proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil and refined raw materials. The measure needs to be approved by the members of the bloc. 3R PETROLEUM ON increased 4.7%, after first quarter results. PETRORIO ON gained 5.8% before publishing its figures at night. Petrobras publishes its balance sheet on Thursday.

– MARFRIG ON collapsed 7.8%, the fifth low in a row, after the slaughterhouse announced a 61% drop in net income in the first quarter year on year, pressured by the investment in BRF, even though the operating result was a record for the period. Rival JBS ON ceded 3%.

– MAGAZINE LUIZA ON jumped 7.6%, AMERICANAS ON gained 7.5% and VIA ON registered a high of 5.6%, with retailers benefiting from Powell’s speech. GPA ON increased 7.5%. MÉLIUZ ON grew 7.3% and INTER UNIT increased 5.8%.

– VALE ON fell by 0.8%, while steel mills closed without a single direction.

– XP plunged 7.5% in New York, after falling to 18.6%, in the face of a deceleration in profit in the first quarter, with lower growth in the customer base and net inflow. Business has been affected by the effects of Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Citi highlighted lower-than-expected revenue.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN lost 0.1% and clashed with the strong rise of large banks.

– TIM rose 1.5%. The telecommunications operator had a 46.4% rise in net income in the first quarter compared to a year earlier. The company also said that it expects to almost double the level of dividends in 2022 and its executives said that the focus will be on 5G from 2023.

– RAIA DROGASIL ON advanced 0.6%. The drugstore chain reported an 18% drop in first-quarter adjusted net income on an annual basis.

– CIELO ON closed stable and IGUATEMI UNIT appreciated 1.4%. The companies also released quarterly results the day before.

(By Andre Romani)

