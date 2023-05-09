By Paula Arend Laier

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed higher for the third consecutive session on Monday, supported by the advance of commodities abroad, such as iron ore and oil, which helped securities such as Vale and Petrobras.

Braskem once again appeared as a positive highlight due to expectations related to the sale of control of the petrochemical industry, while Eletrobras was among the biggest falls amid noise involving its privatization.

The results season highlighted the balance sheets of Itaú Unibanco and BTG Pactual, released before the opening, while the end of the day reserves Natura&Co, TIM, Totvs, among others.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa rose 0.85%, to 106,042.15 points. At the maximum of the session, it reached 106,715.75 points. The financial volume totaled 25.3 billion reais.

On the domestic scene, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, announced this Monday that his executive secretary, Gabriel Galípolo, will be appointed to the Monetary Policy board of the Central Bank (BC).

Amid repeated criticisms by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the BC’s interest rate policy, the market closely monitors the indications to the directorates of the autarchy to assess whether the names of the new government may represent some kind of rupture or opposition to the views of the current BC president.

Goldman Sachs highlighted in a report to clients that, given the senior political role in the current government, Galípolo is seen as a potential replacement for Roberto Campos Neto, when his term at the head of BC ends at the end of 2024.

“We see room for a potential increase in communication noise in the short term. We would not be surprised to start seeing divided Copom decisions and diametrically opposed views within the Copom on what the proper policy stance should be,” he said.

On Wall Street, the main stock indices ended with modest variations, amid corporate results below expectations, such as Tyson Foods, and expectations for an important inflation data this week.

HIGHLIGHTS

– BRASKEM PNA jumped 6.48%, 25.3 reais, renewing the year’s highs, after Novonor communicated that it received a non-binding proposal, involving the controlling stake it holds in the petrochemicals, but without identifying the groups responsible for the offer received . On Friday, Braskem shares soared more than 40%, after news that the oil company Adnoc, from the United Arab Emirates, would be joining the manager Apollo to make an offer for the Brazilian company. Novonor has 50.1% of Braskem’s voting capital and Petrobras another 47%.

– CARREFOUR BRASIL ON and ASSAÍ ON rose 7.26%, to 9.46 reais, and 6.57%, to 11.19 reais, respectively, on a recovery day, after a negative week in the wake of their first quarter results and still unfavorable perspectives for the sector. Last week, Carrefour fell nearly 18%, worst weekly performance since it went public on B3 in 2017. Assaí lost 14.6%, also the biggest percentage drop in a week since it debuted on the stock exchange in 2021. GPA ON closed the day up 6.45%.

– BRF ON appreciated 7.01%, to 7.02 reais, on a mixed day in the protein sector, which had JBS ON as a negative highlight, which retreated 2.63%, while MARFRIG ON lost 0.59% and MINERVA ON rose 2.16%. US meatpacker Tyson Foods posted a surprise loss for its fiscal second quarter and cut its full-year revenue forecast on Monday as beef and pork prices fell. JBS and Minerva release their quarterly performances this week.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN advanced 1.39%, to 26.35 reais, after reporting this Monday a 14.6% increase in recurring net income for the first quarter over the same period last year, to 8.435 billion reais, in line with market expectations. The result was marked by cost control and stable defaults compared to the end of last year. The country’s largest bank expects “some maintenance in the coming quarters” of the 90-day default for individuals and, for companies, “gradual normalization” in default over the coming quarters. BRADESCO PN gained 3.72%.

– BTG PACTUAL UNIT ended with an increase of 1.13%, at 24.14 reais, against the backdrop of the announcement of adjusted net income of 2.26 billion reais for the first quarter, in line with market expectations, with total revenues advancing double digits on an annual basis. The result represents an increase of 10% in relation to the same period of the previous year.

– PETROBRAS PN rose 2.13%, to 24.51 reais, in a session of high oil prices abroad, with Brent ending the session with an increase of 2.3%. The company also received authorization from the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency (ANP) to resume production at nine more facilities at the Bahia Terra Hub, and put the Anna Nery platform in the Campos Basin into operation. In addition, Equinor reported that it has decided with its partners Repsol Sinopec and Petrobras to invest around US$9 billion to develop the BM-C-33 gas and condensate discovery in Brazil.

– ELETROBRAS ON fell 1.71%, 33.38 reais. Last Friday, the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) asked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) in a direct action of unconstitutionality to grant the Union voting power in the electric company proportional to its stake in the company. The action was also subscribed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, according to a press release from the AGU. On Saturday, Lula indicated that he should question new aspects of the privatization of Eletrobras. The company said on Monday it would evaluate measures to ensure a “trusted environment”.

– VALE ON advanced 1.35% to 69.97 reais as iron ore futures showed a strong recovery on Monday, with Singapore’s benchmark rising above $100 a tonne buoyed by hopes improvement in steel demand in China.

– INTER&CO, which is traded in New York, appreciated 6.82%, to 1.88 dollars, after disclosing a net profit of 24.2 million reais in the first quarter, reversing a loss of 28.8 million reais suffered in the same period last year. On B3, the BDR jumped 9.64%.

– SLC AGRÍCOLA ON retreated 6.80%, to 39.49 reais. Bank of America analysts cut the stock rating to “underperform” from “neutral” and lowered the price target from 56 reais to 41 reais.