SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market advanced in the first trades on Tuesday, in a session of caution for stock futures in the United States, but with a firm rise of stocks in Europe.

The Central Bank starts its two-day monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, in which it should increase the Selic rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 10.75% per year. The market is also awaiting the start of the local swing season this week.

At 10:09, the Ibovespa rose 0.3% to 112,478.63 points.

(By Andre Romani)

