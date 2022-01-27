SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s main stock index rose in early trades on Thursday, while U.S. stock futures lacked clear direction, after the Federal Reserve’s tough stance the day before boosted bets on five rate hikes. in 2022.

The market is also awaiting the release of the US Gross Domestic Product for the fourth quarter.

The local news on share offerings is full, with expectations for the pricing of Braskem’s follow-on later, and after the announcement of funding by Equatorial and Arezzo, which is not part of the Ibovespa.

At 10:14, the Ibovespa rose 1.22% to 112,644.50 points.

