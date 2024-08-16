The result comes at a time when there is a greater possibility of interest rate cuts in the US and with Galípolo speaking out in defense of the inflation target

The Ibovespa closed this Friday (Aug 16, 2024) at 133,953 points, down 0.15% on the day. Despite the drop, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) grew 2.56% on the week.

The positive result comes in a week marked by internal and external factors that affect investor dynamics. In the United States, there is a greater prospect of interest rate cuts, which increases the focus on risky investments.

In Brazil, the speech by the director of Monetary Policy of the Central BankGabriel Galípolo, also raised market spirits. He is the most likely candidate to take over the presidency of the authority in 2025. Publicly, he adopted more technical speeches that reinforce the interest in keeping inflation at the target.

Galípolo stated on Monday (12.Aug) that a possible increase in interest rates “it’s on the table” and said he needed to win the “market credibility”.

“It was read as taking the possibility of discharge off the table. And that is not the reality of the Copom diagnosis [Comitê de Política Monetária]. The increase is on the table and we want to see how this will unfold.”he declared at a Warren Investimentos event.

DOLLAR

The US currency closed at R$5.37 this Friday (August 16), down 0.25% on the day. Over the week, it fell by 0.47%. The dollar has been quoted above R$5 since March 28, 2024, that is, for 141 days.