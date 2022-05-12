SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market fell in the first trades on Thursday, reflecting the maintenance of caution in international markets with fears of a global economic slowdown, in a day full of balance sheets of local companies.

At 10:14 (Brasília time), the Ibovespa dropped 0.61%, to 103,765.28 points.

(By Andre Romani)

