By Paula Arend Laier

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The negative tone prevailed on the São Paulo stock exchange this Wednesday, on the way back to the weekend extended by Carnival, reflecting adjustments to the movement of ADRs on the eve and with financial agents awaiting the minutes of the last interest rate decision on the United States central bank.

At 14:09, the Ibovespa fell 1.81%, to 107,201.21 points. The financial volume amounted to 4.6 billion reais.

In New York, the index of the main Brazilian ADRs (receipts traded in the USA) fell 2% on Tuesday. On Monday, there was no trading on US stock exchanges due to the Presidents’ Day holiday in the United States.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) releases at 4 pm (Brasília time) the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting of January 31 and February 1, when it raised interest rates by 0. 25 percentage points, to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% a year and promised “continuous increases” in the rate to face inflation.

“The FOMC minutes will be closely watched,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, adding that Fed officials will sound concerned about the strong job market and will point to the economy’s resilience to continue raising interest rates.

“So chances are the minutes will be tough, and could weigh even more heavily on sentiment. But there is always a chance that the market will see the glass as half full rather than half empty,” he added in a client report.

Graphical analysis carried out by the BB Investimentos team states that the Ibovespa has an undefined very short-term trend, with the level of 108 thousand points proving to be a strong support and attracting buyers.

“To confirm a reversal to an uptrend,… the stock market still needs to break two resistances at 111,000 and 114,000 points, opening space to seek a more consistent high with a target of 120,000 points, a hypothesis that would take a few weeks to set up. ”, said the analysts in a note to clients.

A Reuters poll released this Wednesday showed expectations that the Ibovespa would reach 125,000 points at the end of the year, supported by the inflow of foreign capital. Until the last 16th, the balance of foreigners on the São Paulo stock exchange was positive at around 14.87 billion reais.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN retreated 1.55%, to 26.03 reais, in a day of weakness in oil prices abroad. At the end of Friday, the company announced that President Jean Paul Prates had appointed Sergio Caetano Leite to the oil company’s financial and investor relations department. Citi analysts said they still see risks surrounding Petrobras’ investment thesis due to possible changes in the company’s long-term strategy and uncertainty over its future capital allocation. This Wednesday, the company also reported that the OSBAT pipeline, which transports oil from the São Sebastião (SP) terminal to Cubatão (SP), remains inoperative for carrying out inspections after heavy rains that hit the north coast of the State during Carnival.

– VALE ON operated with a negative variation of 0.05%, at 87.99 reais, against the backdrop of modest variations in iron ore futures contracts in China, after a prolonged rally stimulated by optimism around Chinese demand prospects . The most traded iron ore contract on the Dalian exchange ended daytime trading down 0.4% at 909.50 yuan ($131.90) a tonne, after five consecutive sessions of increases. In the mining and steel sector, CSN ON advanced 0.86%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN fell 1.97%, to 26.35 reais, and BRADESCO PN lost 2.22%, to 13.63 reais.

– AZUL PN showed a decline of 6.29%, at 7.3 reais, renewing its historic intraday low at 7.25 reais. In addition to the widespread negative bias, investors are also keeping a close eye on the company’s refinancing efforts. This month, rating agencies S&P, Moody’s and Fitch cut the company’s rating. In the airline sector, GOL PN fell 5.06%.

– BRF ON retreated 7%, at 6.38 reais, after three days of highs, a period in which it rose more than 6%. In the protein sector, MINERVA ON fell 6.87%, MARFRIG ON lost 4.41% and JBS ON lost 3.04%.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)