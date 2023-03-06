By Paula Arend Laier

SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa went into negative territory on Monday, pressured by the decline in Vale shares in the wake of the drop in iron ore prices in China, while Azul shares soared after an agreement with leasing companies, in addition to of the airline’s balance sheet.

At 11:17 am, the Ibovespa fell 0.37%, to 103,481.51 points. Earlier, it rose to 104,182.75 points. The financial volume amounted to 3 billion reais.

Investors are also waiting for more signals about the new tax rule, as highlighted by the Tullet Prebon Brasil team in a comment to clients.

Last Thursday, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said that his portfolio’s work related to the new fiscal framework should be concluded that week and then shared with the rest of the economic team and with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The São Paulo stock exchange also had a more negative bias in stock markets abroad.

“The outlook for global activity in the coming quarters remains challenging, given the persistence of inflationary pressures”, highlighted Bradesco economists, adding that Federal Reserve and European Central Bank leaders continue to signal a contractionary monetary policy for a long time.

In a report to clients, they also drew attention as a factor that corroborated the aversion spoken by the Chinese prime minister, who indicated a 5% growth target for the country’s economy. Last year, Chinese GDP grew by 3%, but the official target was 5.5%.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON retreated 2.07%, to 87.45 reais, amid the fall of iron ore futures in Asia. The most traded contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended daytime trading down 2.13%. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said its price monitoring unit had met with experts who said the price rise was driven by speculation and suggested that authorities strengthen market oversight.

– AZUL PN soared 19.48%, to 8.65 reais, after an agreement with aircraft lessors that should allow its cash flow to be positive in 2024 and beyond, while projecting a “significant reduction” in investment in 2023 and beyond. The airline also reported quarterly results, with a higher adjusted net loss for the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, but an increase in Ebitda and the prospect of better performance ahead.

– GOL PN jumped 13.06%, at 5.8 reais, after the Abra holding company, announced in May last year to bring together Gol operations with Avianca, close the investment it will make in the Brazilian area through a series of transactions, including $451 million in cash, as reported on Friday. The last trading session of last week also brought data showing growth in demand for Gol flights in February.

– PETROBRAS PN yielded 0.89%, at 25.47 reais, as financial agents continue to evaluate potential changes in the state oil company’s strategies. The beginning of the week was also marked by the drop in oil prices abroad, with Brent, used as a reference by Petrobras, down 1.17%, at $84.83 a barrel. In the sector, PRIO ON fell 2.45% and 3R PETROLEUM ON fell 1.83%.

– B3 ON had an increase of 1.62%, to 10.69 reais, amid adjustments, as it seeks to recover from the fall of more than 18% accumulated in February.

– ALPARGATAS PN lost 4.26%, at 8.76 reais, renewing lows since September 2018. Bradesco BBI analysts cut the target price of shares from 16 to 11 reais and reiterated a “neutral” recommendation, still considering domestic volumes weaknesses and the difficult international scenario as the main obstacles to accelerating revenues in the short term.

– BRADESCO PN increased 0.86%, to 12.97 reais, and ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN had an increase of 0.08%, to 24.23 reais.