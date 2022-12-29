SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed with a slight decline this Thursday, under pressure from Petrobras shares, but assured an increase in the year, marked by very different oscillations in the shares of the portfolio.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa fell 0.46%, to 109,734.60 points, closing the week at zero to zero and the month with a drop of 2.45%. In 2022, it registered an increase of 4.69% – more than 10% in dollar terms.

The financial turnover in the last trading session of the year totaled 24.4 billion reais, below the daily average of the year, amid the last adjustments before indexes on B3 started to have a new composition.

Investors ended the year in anticipation of what the third government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be like, mainly in the fiscal aspect.

In Brasilia, the president-elect, who takes office on Sunday, announced the rest of his ministerial team, but did not disclose names to command federal state companies, which should only occur in January, at least in the case of Petrobras.

For Luiz Adriano Martinez, partner and variable income manager at Kilima Asset, fears with the country’s fiscal outlook prevailed on the day, with stocks sensitive to the dynamics of the domestic economy among the worst performers.

Abroad, Wall Street had a very positive session, which unlike the Ibovespa is headed for a loss in 2022, with the S&P 500 recording a 19% decline so far.

On Friday there will be no trading of shares on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, but the trading sessions in New York will function normally.

Strategists point to caution for 2023, understanding that global risks involve the chance of a recession, given the still contractionary monetary policy in several economies, while the reopening of China, positive for activity and commodities, may be reflected in worsening inflation.

Even so, some see Brazilian stocks as attractive, benefiting among other factors from the recovery of China and its impact on commodity prices, in addition to the absence of geopolitical tensions that affect other emerging markets.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN fell 1.21%, to 24.50 reais, on a day of drop in Brent oil and fears about the direction of the state-controlled oil company from next year. The future minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, stated that the announcement of the company’s new president should be made in January. In the year, however, the share appreciated by 46.85%.

– BRF ON rose 6.7%, to 8.28 reais, on a positive day for shares of food companies and after the company’s leniency agreement with the Comptroller General of the Union and the Advocacy General of the Union of around 584 million of reais linked to the calculations of Operation Carne Fraca and Operation Trapaça by the Federal Police. In the year, however, BRF fell 63.23%.

– POSITIVO ON jumped 6.83%, to 9.39 reais, but ended 2022 with a decline of 9.93%. The share was excluded from the Ibovespa portfolio, which will be in effect for the first four months of the year.

– IRB BRASIL ON fell 8.51%, to 0.86 real, after a strong rise the day before, and confirmed the worst performance of 2022 for the Ibovespa, with a decline of 78.61%, amidst distrust over the reinsurer’s ability to sustain itself in the face of consecutive losses, even after a capital increase. The stock was also excluded from the Ibovespa, which will run from January to April.

– MRV ON increased 1.33%, to 7.60 reais, against the trend of the real estate sector index, after the construction company announced the sale of the Oak Enclave development, in Florida, for US$113 million in general sale value.

– VIA ON fell 2.04%, to 2.40 reais, ending 2022 with a decline of 54.29%. AMERICANAS ON closed down 0.72% on the day and accumulated a loss of 68.66% for the year. MAGAZINE LUIZA ON resisted and rose 1.86% this Thursday, but plummeted 62.05% in the year.

– VALE ON yielded 0.12%, at 88.88 reais, despite the rise in iron ore prices in Asia, with the reference on the Dalian stock exchange rising to the maximum of more than six months. In 2022, however, mining shares rose 24.95%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN closed with a negative variation of 0.2%, at 25 reais, ending the year with an accumulated increase of 24.18%, while BRADESCO PN yielded 0.07%, at 15.15 reais, and accounted for a loss of 11.29% in 2022.

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)