SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main index of the Brazilian stock market fell in the first trades on Friday, after three sessions of high, following a negative morning for stock futures in New York. The session is also marked by the expiration of stock options on B3.

The local market awaits the sanction of the 2022 Budget by President Jair Bolsonaro, whose deadline expires this Friday, with an eye on the potential inclusion of readjustments to categories of civil servants.

At 10:11, the Ibovespa dropped 0.49% to 108,566.05 points.

(By Andre Romani)

The post Ibovespa retreats in the opening with exterior and with an eye on Budget appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Ibovespa #retreats #opening #eye #Budget #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO